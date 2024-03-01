The history of Dancehall music in Malawi is incomplete if the name Star Marley is not included. Born Emmanuel Kunje, the Blantyre based Star emerged in 2006 to revitalize the Hi! Ho! Ha! style after the passing of his brother Vic Marley in 2005.

Hi! Ho! Ha! style was a slogan created by the late Vic Marley who joined forces with Annie Matumbi striving to pave way for ragga and dancehall music in the country to be recognized as the music industry was dominated by the local traditional artists such as Collings Bandawe, Andrew Matrauza, Elias Kadwala and many others.

In the latter days of his death, Vic Marley released a hit single titled ‘Traffic Police’ which was highlighting a Minibus driver being chased by Traffic Police after commiting a road crime which resulted into accident.

Few weeks after the release of that particular track he unfortunately got involved in a car accident in Blantyre that led to his death.

I am set to release new songs this year- Star Marley.

He left an unfinished project of his album which was executed by his brother Star Marley who maintained his Hi! Ho! Ha! style and came up with a hit song titled ‘Nje Nje Nje’. The song received a massive welcome by numerous Malawians in 2006.

Star Marley relevantly held the position of popularity until 2014 after he collaborated with the late Mafunyeta in a track titled ‘Zopanda Nzeru’.

In a conversation with this publication, Star Marley said his silence in music is an eye opener to his career considering the fact that he has been busy mastering the craft of music in foreign countries.

“And as a reminder to each and every one I am about to drop some tunes early this year, so to my fans and enemies be on the look out,” he said.

Star Marley is also a brother to Her Excellency Catherine Kunje, Malawi Ambassador to Egypt.