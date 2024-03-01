The Ku Mingoli Bash organisers have unveiled South African Hip-hop artist Cassper Nyovest and South African Amapiano star Young Stunna as the international headliners for the 2024 Ku Mingoli Bash show which is scheduled to happen at Civo Stadium on 3rd August.

The organisers have also named Tay Grin as the local headliner for the show. The announcement was made in Lilongwe yesterday.

Speaking to Malawi24 online Chief Executive Officer for Soundaddicts Shadreck Kalukusha said they are expecting 20,000 people at the show and this year’s Bash will be one of the best ever with huge patronage.

“Today we have announced two international headliners we have announced Cassper Nyovest, we have also announced Young Stunna. People voted for this two artists so we know these are the artists that people are looking for,” said Kalukusha.

He also noted that soon they are going to announce a possible Jamaican or a Nigerian artist on top of these two artists.

According to Kalukusha they are also bringing popular artists from Malawi and they have added some upcoming artists.In his remarks, Willy Kapenuka Marketing Manager for Tecno said as Tecno they have embarked on a journey to promote art in the country and that’s why they are partnering with Soundaddicts on this biggest show.

He added that the Ku Mingoli Bash show its one of the greatest platform for marketing and as a business company it is very important to be part of the show to market their products.

This year’s Ku Mingoli Bash will also have brand ambassadors and some of the ambassadors are Pop young and Kellie Devine.The local artists announced yesterday include Zeze Kingston, Saint, Temwa, Lulu, Piksy, Gibo Pearson and Sean Morgan.