Commissioner of Police responsible for South West Region Noel Kayira has vowed to turn Blantyre and Limbe into safe places for all.

Commissioner Kayira made the remarks on Tuesday night at Mpingwe Sports Club when he was meeting the Asian Business Community to strategize how best they can tighten security in the city.

He said, currently, Police have increased its visibility in the city and surrounding areas to deal with all security threats including street connected children.

He then said police alone cannot achieve this saying there is a need to be proactive by strengthening community policing in and around the city.

Kayira further thanked the former officer in-charge for Limbe Police Station Gladson Chipumphula, ‘Deputy Commissioner of Police’ for introducing Closed Circuit Televisions cameras (CCTV) which he said is now bearing tangible results both on crime and traffic management.

In his remarks, a representative of the Asian Business Community Fardeen Sadik assured police of their support towards security activities in the city.