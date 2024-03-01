The 2023 FAM Women’s Regional Leagues have come to their total completion following the prize presentation ceremonies held in the three regions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Central Region Women’s Football Committee held their prize presentation ceremony on Wednesday morning at Civo Club House, where MDF Lioness received their trophy after winning the 2023 League with 37 points from 14 matches.

On individual Awards, Silver Strikers Ladies Deborah Henry was crowned the top goal scorer with 31 goals while Ascent Academy’s Leticia Chinyamula was named player of the season. The League’s winning Coach Captain John Kaputa (retired) received the best coach award.

In the south, the prize presentation ceremony was held on Thursday at Mpira Village in Blantyre.

Ntopwa received their trophy for the first time in five years, taking the title away from FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Women who have been dominant in the region. Ntopwa finished the 2023 season with 39 points while FCB Nyasa Big Bullets were runners up with 37 points.

Former FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Women striker Vanessa Chikupira who is now plying her trade in at Zambia’s Green Buffaloes Women, won the golden boot award with 46 goals while Mighty Mukuru Wanderers goalkeeper Esther Maulidi was named player of the season.

The best Coach award was given to Maggie Chombo of Nyasa Big Bullets Women.

Just like in the south, Northern Region Women’s Football Committee held their prize presentation ceremony on Thursday afternoon at Mbachenda Lodge Conference Center in Mzuzu. During the event, Moyale Sisters were officially crowned Champions of the north having amassed 34 points in the season. Moyale Barrack’s Chipo Ngwenya, received the golden boot award after scoring 18 goals while Wongani Munthali from Gafu Sisters was named player of the season. MK Academy’s Khumbo Sibale is the best coach for the 2023 Season.

Champions in all the regions received a sum of K4 Million each while runners up received K1.5 million in prize money. Third placed and fourth placed teams went home with K1 Million and K500,000, respectively. Individual winners were awarded with K100,000 each.

The National Championship involving 10 best teams from the regions is set to kick off next month.

Source: FAM