President Lazarus Chakwera arrived in Mzuzu on Friday afternoon ahead of a number of government assignments in the northern region.

Among others, Chakwera is expected to tour various development projects and hold a development rally in Mzimba District on Saturday before leading Malawians in commemorating Martyrs’ Day in Nkhata Bay on Sunday.

Speaking upon arrival in Mzuzu City, Chakwera said that despite facing various challenges such as financial hardships, climate change-related disasters and the deaths of loved ones, the nation needs to have faith in God.

“As a nation, we must stand together in unity and trust that God will help us through the challenges the country is facing, including disease outbreaks,” said Chakwera.

He then paid tribute to veteran broadcaster and former employee of Malawi Broadcasting Corporation, Nyokase Madise, who died recently and was buried in Mzimba on Thursday.

Welcoming Chakwera to Mzuzu, Minister of Defence, who is also Malawi Congress Party Vice President, Hary Mkandawire, thanked the President for visiting the northern region.

“Among the pressing issues here in the north is the absence of good road networks. However, we are sure that while in the region, you will appreciate the challenges yourself and act on them accordingly,” said Mkandawire.

Among other notable dignitaries present to welcome Chakwera were Speaker of the National Assembly, Catherine Gotani Hara, Tourism Minister Vera Kamtukule, Mzuzu City Mayor Gift Desire Nyirenda, General Secretary for CCAP Synod of Livingstonia, Reverend William Tembo, and Senior Chiefs Chikulamayembe and Maulambia of Rumphi and Chitipa, respectively, just to mention a few.

President Chakwera also welcomed former Democratic Progressive Party Director of Operations Joe Nyirongo and 500 other members of the Malawi Congress Party.

By Rose Cross Mahorya