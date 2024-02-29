Thomson Msiska also known as Spark Liko is a fast rising Malawian hip hop artist who has just released a traditional masterpiece titled ‘Mphepo’ featuring Nepman.

The song is currently making waves in all entertainment hubs including massive airplays in various digital platforms and radio stations across the country.

The song has a rhythm taste of traditional quench aligning the Malawian culture particularly the likes of northern part and the harmonising vocals on chorus done by Nepman.

Spark Liko and Nepman.

Spark Liko’s verses are on point as he managed to balance rap style into vimbuza.

Briefly, ‘Mphepo’ is a soulful song and cherished anthem within the northern Malawian community, often performed during the vibrant vimbuza dance, conveying deep reverence for ancestral connections and divine blessings.

“I am grateful to Malawians for the incredible feedback they have given me.Throughout my music career, I have never experienced such a positive response. They can expect even more from me in the future,” said Spark Liko.