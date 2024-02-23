President Lazarus Chakwera and the First Lady Monica Chakwera will this morning travel to Namibia to attend the funeral of late President of Namibia Hage Geingob.

Chakwera and the First Lady will depart through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe and the two are expected to return to Malawi on Sunday at 17:30hrs, according to the Malawi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to Namibian media, 18 heads of state will be present at the funeral. They include Tanzanian president Samia Suluhu Hassan, German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Finnish president Sauli Niinistö, South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa and Thabo Mbheki, Angola’s João Lourenço, Botswana’s Mokgweetsi Masisi, Kenyan president William Ruto, and Ghana’s Nana Akufo-Addo.

Geingob died on 4 February, 2024 in the capital, Windhoek, at the age of 82.

Following the death of the president, the country’s Vice President Nangolo Mbumba was sworn in as president of Namibia.