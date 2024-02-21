Chitoliro Productionz has planned one of Maskal’s last shows before he returns to USA dubbed ‘Maskal Exclusive Live’.

According to the organizers, the show is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 25 February, 2024 at RSVP along Independence Drive, next to National Registration Bureau (NRB) in Blantyre.

Maskal

“RSVP is the place to be this Sunday for an exclusive experience with the local music icon, Maskal,” says Executive Producer of the new creative industries outfit Chitoliro Productionz, Ken Zizwa Limwame.

RSVP events Manager, Ulinda Mponela says, “We are very excited to host Maskal. He is a talented artist who we respect and love his music. His music appeals to our clientele which mainly comprises middle aged and older groups who have enjoyed Maskal’s music from the time he started his career”.

He added that they are sure that his performance will bring back some precious memories.

“We have put together an experienced organizing team that will ensure that all patrons are safe and have an enjoyable evening,” he said.