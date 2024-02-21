The Ministry of Natural Resources and Climate Change through the Department of Forestry has condemned attacks on Liwonde Forest Reserve officers by charcoal producers during routine forestry patrol.

On Saturday morning, 17th February, 2024, some forestry officers who were on a routine forest patrol in Liwonde Forest Reserve, were attacked and brutally injured by some people who invaded the protected forest to burn charcoal.

It is reported that on the material day, a good number of charcoal burners went into the forest reserve at around 2:00AM to do their business, but some of them were nabbed by the officers, a development which irked their friends who later launched an attack on the officers to force them release their friends.

In the process of the attack, it is said that the charcoal burners injured several officers including one officer who sustained serious injuries on the left cheek.

Zulu has condemned the attacks.

The charcoal producers went on to smash forestry vehicles. Reacting to the development through a press statement dated 21 February, 2024, signed by the Director of Forestry, Titus Zulu, the ministry through the Department of Forestry described the attack as retrogressive on forestry management and efforts on conservation of the ecosystem in the country and says they have since come up with measures to end the vice.

“The Department of Forestry, a leading advocate for sustainable forestry management, strongly condemns the recent barbaric actions perpetrated against forestry officers during a routine forest patrol in the Liwonde Forest Reserve on the 17th of February 2024, a development which is illegal and punitive as spelled in the Forest Act (1997) and the Forestry Amendment Act (No. 7 of 2020).

“In response to the egregious act, the Department of Forestry has implemented immediate measures to enhance security and deter further incidents of violence. The Department of Forestry, therefore, wishes to assure the general public that it remains steadfast in its commitment to preserving and protecting natural resources and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of forest reserves,” reads part of the statement.

The Department of Forestry has also reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable forestry management and says it is actively encouraging open discussions surrounding forestry legislation.

Meanwhile, Coordination Union for the Rehabilitation of the Environment (CURE), has through a press statement signed by its Executive Director, Charles Mkoka, joined the department in condemning the barbaric act on the forestry officers.

CURE through Mkoka, says it is sad that courageous individuals who dedicate their lives to protecting the country’s precious natural resources including wildlife, often putting themselves in harm’s way to ensure the preservation of the environment and biodiversity, could be treated that way.

The Union has then called upon the authorities in Malawi to swiftly investigate these heinous attacks and bring the perpetrators to justice and says it is imperative that all necessary measures are taken to ensure the safety and security of those entrusted with protecting the country’s natural heritage.

“Furthermore, we urge the government of Malawi to prioritize the welfare of forest guards and game rangers by providing adequate training, resources, and support systems to enhance their effectiveness in safeguarding our forests and wildlife resources.

“Attacks on forest guards and game rangers not only endanger their lives but also threaten the ecological balance and integrity of our ecosystems.

We must collectively condemn such acts of violence and work towards creating a safe and conducive environment for those dedicated to the conservation of our natural heritage,” reads part of CURE’s statement.

CURE further says if this unbecoming disorder is allowed to continue, it threatens the gains Malawi aspires to achieve in line with regional and global instruments.