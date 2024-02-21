Ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) heavyweights have called for violence free campaign as supporters are canvassing support for their councillor candidates in three wards where Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will be conducting by-elections on 26 March, 2024.

Among the top brass include Minister of Homeland Security, Zikhale Ng’oma, Minister of Youths and Sports Uchizi Mkandawire, Kasungu Central legislator Ken Kandodo and Karonga district MCP chairperson Emmanuel Nkhoma.

Speaking to the gathering on Sunday, Mkandawire who is also the party’s deputy regional governor for north north region asked the community to vote for MCP candidates in order eliminate the problems that they are facing.

According to Mkandawire, only MCP candidates can support President Lazarus Chakwera’s vision on the ground.

“You need to vote wisely. Vote for MCP candidates because they’re the ones who will be able to follow and support what the President of this country wants,” he pleaded.

He then asked all political parties that will participate in the race to conduct violence free campaign.

“I want to urge all MCP supporters to desist from any form of violence and focus on telling voters what the party and its candidates intend to do after voted into power,” he said.

Mkandawire said President Lazarus Chakwera as a servant leader always fights for peace and unity.He vowed that his party will sweep all seats.

On his part, Ng’oma said only MCP and Chakwera have good plans for Karonga residents therefore they should vote for their candidates.

Karonga district MCP chairperson, Emmanuel Nkhoma said under Chakwera, Karonga district has benefited a lot and in order to let this continue, the district must have more MCP representative at council level.According him, some opposition councillors as well as MPs are fond of frustrating Chakwera’s vision on the ground in order to look as failure.

Nkhoma said such moves are delaying development projects as well as Chakwera’s vision on the ground.MEC declared the three seats vacant after its councillors were convicted on corruption issues.

The three wards are Rukulu, Kaporo and Chilanga wards.