In a bid to return to their old glory, Silver Strikers have added two more players to their squad ahead of the 2024 season.

The Central Bankers have announced the signing of goalkeeper George Chikooka from Chitipa United and Binwell Katinji from Civil Service United.

According to the official communication from the Area 47 based side, Chikooka, who kept 13 clean sheets in the 2023 season, has signed a three-year deal while Katinji, who is returning to the club, has signed a two-year deal.

Chikooka told the club media: “The goal minder who was one clean sheet away from the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets (13) last season said he was glad to join the Area 47 side as the move shows his growth as a player.

“I am happy to have joined Silver Strikers. This is a big team that every player would want to serve. As I join the club, I believe I will play my part to fight for success and honours as this move has been my dream all along”, he said.

On his part, Katinji said he couldn’t say no to Silver’ calling.

“I’m delighted to return to Silver Strikers as I think I had an unfinished project that I want to fulfil. I understand very well what it requires to be here, and I will work hard and to do well,” said Katinji.

The duo joins Mcdonald Lameck, Christopher Gototo, and Charles Chipala.