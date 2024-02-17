The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has appointed Former Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha as the party’s spokesperson on finance and economic affairs in Parliament.

Mwanamvekha who has vast experience in economics and has served on different portfolios like Secretary to the Treasury and also worked with Reserve Bank of Malawi, confirmed to Malawi24 that the party has appointed him on that position.

He said he is going to provide constructive advice to Government on issues of finance and economics and also addressing issues which are affecting citizens in the country amidst growing economic concerns.

“My Job basically is to provide constructive advice to Government. A a previous Minister of Finance, my job is not like to discredit the current Minister no but to give advice where possible and also to share ideas in terms of how we can address ideas in terms of fiscal discipline, monetary policy, exchange rate, inflation and all that because I have vast experience in economics so I will be advising where it is necessary,” said Mwanamvekha.

He has since assured the public that as a spokesperson he will address the issues affecting the public out there and the local man in the village and those that are suffering.

According to Mwanamvekha, there is need for immediate action to mitigate the impact of soaring commodity prices on ordinary citizens.

“People are suffering out there as we are speaking now in terms of economic instability that is happening. Prices are going up almost everyday and I want to assure Malawians that we will make sure that those issues are addressed,” said Mwanamvekha.

This is not the first time for Mwanamvekha to be appointed as DPP Spokesperson on finance and economic affairs as he also held a similar role in 2020.