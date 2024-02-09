First Lady Madame Monica Chakwera says government is making great strides in making sure that Malawians are provided with quality health services.

The First Lady made the remarks at Kabudula Community Hospital where she donated wheelchairs, blood pressure machines, high beds, beddings, buckets, cotton wool, and gauze, among others.

She said the current regime does not only wish to see people have access to health services at a short distance but that the hospitals are well equipped.

“This donation is made as a guarantee of quality health service to citizens of Kabudula like any other catchment area as we strive for the attainment of Malawi Vision 2063’s human capital development enabler through improved good health and well-being in the country,” said Madame Chakwera.

In his remarks upon receiving the donation, Director of Health and Social Services in the Ministry of Health, Dr Wilson Ching’ani, expressed gratitude to the First Lady for the gesture as it will assist in addressing the challenges the hospital are facing in the country.

“This donation is timely, as at Kabudula we serve a large population and there is a lot that we are lacking including human capital, and it is good that as we are expecting additional health workers, there will be equipment used in delivering the services,” he said.

The donation was done in conjunction with Malawi Goodlife, a German organisation and

the first Lady was accompanied by Former Vice President of Liberia, Dr Jewel Taylor and Deputy Minister of Health, Halima Daudi.