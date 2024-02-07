A Group Village Headman in Mzimba has sued M’mbelwa District Council for endorsing his removal as Group Village Head Kamukhoti Mkandawire.

The village head has also accused M’mbelwa District Council officials of brewing confusion among chiefs in the district, especially in the area of Senior Chief Mtwalo.

The source of conflict is the decision by Senior Chief Mtwalo to remove Pius Mkandawire from discharging his duties as group Village Headman Kamukhoti Mkandawire.

The GHV’ s removal letter dated 24 January which was written and signed by M’mbelwa District Council’s official Mercy Kaminyoghe Ghambi on behalf of the DC, Rodney Simwaka has stirred a hornet’s nest.

Mercy Ghambi confirmed to Malawi24 that she indeed wrote the removal letter.

“I agree that it is true that letter you have seen was written by me, but you should know that I wrote the letter under the instructions of the DC. Senior Chief Mtwalo wrote our office about stopping Pius Mkandawire from discharging duties as GVH Kamunkhoti Mkandawire, and we agreed with their opinion basing of the facts presented” Ghambi said.

The removed GVH, Pius Mkandawire, told Malawi24 that he was surprised upon receiving a letter from the office of the DC informing him that he has been removed from his position as GVH.

“I am surprised with the letter from the office of the District Commissioner removing me from my position as GVH. I have been on the position for 19 years discharging my duties as GVH Kamunkhoti Mkandawire. Due to that, l have sought court’s intervention,” he said.

The removed GVH added that the council has interfered with the affairs of the chiefs.

When asked about the content of the letter, M’mbelwa District Council spokesperson Joel Phiri referred the matter to the Paramount Chief Inkosi Ya Makosi M’mbelwa.

“The issues in the area of TA Mthwalo are in the hands of Paramount Chief Inkosi Ya Makhosi M’mbelwa 5 following misunderstandings with STA Yohane Jere. Therefore, the office cannot comment on them,” said Phiri.

However, some people have wondered what prompted the Council to remove the GHV if indeed the issue is in the hands of Inkosi Ya Makosi M’mbelwa.

The Chiefs Act of 1999, on section 11, gives powers to the State President to remove any chief. The district commissioner is not given similar powers.

The removed GVH has since taken a legal step against his removal by dragging the council to court through his lawyers from KK attorneys seeking a judicial review.

And the Mzuzu High Court has set 20, February,2024 as a date of starting hearing the matter before Honorable Justice M. Kondowe.