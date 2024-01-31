Mzuzu City Council (MCC) says rehabilitation works of Target Road in Mchengautuba Township awaits funding amidst people’s grievances about the current condition of the road.

Speaking Tuesday in an interview, Spokesperson for MCC, McDonald Gondwe said the council understands the grievances raised by road users, but was quick to say that the council was doing its best to address the problem.

“The road is indeed important as it connects residents of Mchengautuba to various locations within the city, so we understand their concerns as genuine. But we currently do not have resources to fix the road.

“As a council, we are already in the process of rehabilitating some roads within the city and once we acquire the funds, we will extend the road rehabilitation works to the road in question,” said Gondwe.

In his remarks, one of Mchengautuba residents, who is a bicycle taxi operator, John Moyo said operators find it hard to ply their business on the road due to its poor condition.

“It becomes difficult to conduct our business, especially when it is raining as the road is muddy and full of potholes. May the council please consider doing something on this road,” Moyo said.

Another resident, Regina Sitima, said the road’s conditions worsen especially during rainy seasons.

“The road becomes slippery and we risk being involved in bicycle taxi related accidents. We will be grateful once this road is rehabilitated,” said Sitima.

Reported by Thandie Dyvacy Chinthambi