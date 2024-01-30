President Lazarus Chakwera says his administration will continue the agenda of transforming the country to attain the Malawi 2063 vision of a self-reliant nation.

Chakwera made the remarks when inspecting the construction progress of 59 security agencies houses which are at an advanced stage at Mvera Support Battalion in Dowa district.

“My government plans more developmental initiatives in various sectors to improve and enhance the livelihoods of people in this district,” said Chakwera.

He added that government will continue to intensify efforts to ensure that people of Dowa have access to clean water for improved hygiene and sanitation.

In his remarks, Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture who is also Member of Parliament for Dowa East constituency, Richard Chimwendo-Banda, hailed President Chakwera for being development oriented as well as making sure that there is unity among Malawians.

The 59 houses are part of the national project which government through the Ministry of Lands is implementing, with the goal of constructing 10 thousand houses for all security agencies across the country.

At the moment, 1028 houses have been constructed in the first phase of the project and over 15 houses at Malamya Police in Mangochi, 20 houses at Mzuzu police, 10 houses at Jenda Police, 20 houses at Ndirande Police and 20 houses at Bangwe police have been handed over.