Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) has over the weekend elected new office bearers who have vowed to complement government’s efforts towards improving the country’s education sector.

On Sunday, January 28, 2024, PRISAM held an elective Annual General Meeting at Cornerstone Hotel in Mponela, Dowa district where among others, the association has also launched the first ever private schools Savings and Credit Cooperatives (SACCO).

At the elective AGM, Dr Enerst Kaonga who is currently the Managing Director for Maranatha Private Academy, has been elected as the next President after beating the incumbent president Amon Mtafya.

Kaonga amassed 27 votes against Mtafya’s 7 votes and in the other hand Patricia Chisi has been elected as the next Vice President after getting 17 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Dr Kaonga, expressed commitment to supporting government agendas on improving the education sector and has further assured association members of improved welfare of private schools which he said may as well contribute to more good results during national examinations.

“I would like to first of all thank you all for trusting me. I will not disappoint you members. PRISAM will make sure that it supports the government to enhance the standards of education in Malawi and making sure learners are getting the right things in our private schools,” Kaonga said.

He further commended his predecessor, Mtafya for setting a good foundation and has since vowed to work hand in hand with him in as far as realization of the association’s agendas is concerned.

The association has also at the AGM launched the most anticipated private school SACCO which they say is one way of promoting financial independence amongst private schools in the country who will from now be able to have some shares, and get some loans for the affairs of their schools.