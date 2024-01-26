The Malawi Police Service (MPS), has warned all its officers against the increasing cases of sharing internal and sensitive information with the public.

This is contained in another leaked internal memo, dated Thursday, 25 January, 2024 which has been signed by Commissioner D. Chipao who is the Director of Human Resource Management and Development who prepared it on behalf of the Inspector General of Police.

In the leaked internal communication, Commissioner Chipao said the Service is very worried that nowadays police officers are negligently making public, through social media platforms, some information meant for internal consumption.

“Be informed that the management has noted with great concern the proliferation of sharing of Malawi Police Service internal communication to members of the public through various including the social media such as WhatsApp, Facebook And Instagram, stop.

“You are being reminded that service information and wireless messages are meant for internal consumption and are not meant to be shared with members of the public, stop. You are therefore warned to desist from sharing such information on civilian platforms and other non-authorised fora, stop,” reads part of the internal communication.

The police service says it will commence criminal and disciplinary proceedings to whoever will be found sharing to the public through any means any information meant for internal purposes at Malawi Police Service.

“A criminal or disciplinary action will be taken against any officer who acts contrary to the contents of this wireless message stop. All commanding officers to ensure that the contents of this wireless message is brought to attention of all officers under their command,” reads another part of MPS internal communication.