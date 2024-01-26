The Principal Resident Magistrate Court sitting at Zomba on January 24, 2024 sentenced 52-year-old Lobin Katunga to 18 years imprisonment with hard labour for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl.

Deputy Public Relations Office for Eastern Region of Police Sergeant Tionge Kayenda has confirmed the conviction of Lobin Katunga to Malawi24.

Sergeant Kayenda has told Malawi24 that court heard through Police prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Lloyd Kachotsa that on September 20, 2023, the child’s female teacher at her school noticed a strange movement of the child and this prompted her to summon child’s parents.

Together they went to Zomba Central hospital where examination results revealed that the victim was sexually abused.

She said that Superintendent Kachotsa told the court that the case was then reported to Zomba Police Station where after investigations the suspect was arrested.

Appearing before court, Katunga pleaded not guilty and this prompted the state to parade five witnesses who proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

In his submission, Superintendent Kachotsa prayed for a stiff punishment saying defilement cases are rampant and the village headman was supposed to be exemplary to the society.

Passing sentence, Principal Resident Magistrate Martin Chipofya concurred with the state’s submission and added that the village headman was supposed to be protecting his people. He therefore sentenced him to 18 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Katunga hails from Mkwanda village, Traditional Authority Chikowi in Zomba district.