In a bid to keep Lilongwe City clean, Lilongwe City Council (LCC) embarked on demolition exercise during the past week to demolish illegal structures and shacks in the city.

According to LCC, the Law Enforcement Division has been conducting the exercise along the M1 road from 6 miles to M1 Centre point within the city of Lilongwe.

In his remarks, Officer In Charge, Inspector Allan Domingo, speaking on behalf of the Law Enforcement Division, indicated that the exercise will ensure sanity and cleanliness of the city.

“Over 100 shacks and illegal structures were demolished during the exercise,” said Domingo.

LCC has, however, advised the general public that anyone erecting illegal structures in the city will be arrested and brought to book for violating City Bylaws.