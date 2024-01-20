Police in Limbe are keeping in custody 37-year-old Rwandese national for stabbing two brothers identified as Chikondi Ellias aged 25 and Innocent Ellias aged 21, at Nkolokoti trading centre in Machinjiri township.

According to reports, on January 19, 2024, around 1500hours, Chikondi went to the suspect’s shop to charge his phone, agreeing to pay later. A disagreement arose when Chikondi returned to collect his phone and could not pay for the service, leading to a fight between the two.

During the altercation, the suspect ( Habomosigani) grabbed a knife from his shop and stabbed Chikondi twice on the left side of the ribs.

Hearing this, Innocent rushed to help his brother and was also stabbed in the head with the same knife.

This incident angered people surrounding the area who gathered themselves and assaulted Habomosigani and managed to vandalise his shop.

Nkolokoti Police unit officers rushed to the scene and rescued the suspect from the angry crowd, and took him, along with the injured brothers, to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for medical attention.

At the medical facility, Innocent Ellias and Habomosigani were treated as out patients while Chikondi Ellias was admitted for further treatment.

Meanwhile, Police in Limbe are urging people to avoid taking matters into their own hands, emphasizing that participating in mob justice goes against the law, they further encourage reporting any grievances to police, to maintain peace in their communities.