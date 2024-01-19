Government through the Ministry of Water and Sanitation has warned the general public of high water levels in the Naphende River in Phalombe district.

According to a statement released by the Ministry through the Department of Water Resources, the water level at Nakhanamba Bridge in the district is rising.

“The Ministry of Water and Sanitation, through the Department of Water Resources is notifying the general public about the escalating water levels in the Naphende River in Phalombe district,” says the statement.

The Ministry has urged communities around the area to exercise caution as there is a possibility of flooding in areas such as Phaloni, Likatchale, Tibu, Mwandawala, Wanye, Hammarton as well as Nampinga.

“The public is also advised to stay informed by regularly checking updates on water levels and floods provided by the Department of Water Resources to help ensure their safety and preparedness for any flood-related threats,” added the Ministry.

Last week, floods hit Mponela in Dowa leading to the death of three people and damage of various property.