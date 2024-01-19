A 68-year-old man, Yoswa Nyirenda, who was arrested for illegal operation of a private clinic in Nkhata Bay District has been ordered by the district`s Second Grade Magistrate’s Court to pay a fine of K100,000.

Nyirenda appeared before court today, January 18, 2024 where he pleaded guilty to the charge and the court eventually convicted him.

In his submission, state prosecutor Sub Inspector Isaac Imed said the convict is not an expert on prescription of medicines thereby creating a threat likelihood to the people he was treating.

He prayed for a deterrent sentence against him.

In mitigation, the convict prayed for leniency, saying he has a high blood pressure problem and that he is partially paralysed.

Passing sentence, Second Grade Magistrate Alex Mailos concurred with the state, adding that such illegal clinic business creates readily available market to the drugs being stolen from government hospitals.

He therefore ordered him to pay K100, 000.00 fine which he has paid.

The court further ordered him not to do the business again until he obtains the required documents.