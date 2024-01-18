The Ministry of Health in Malawi has advised the general public to maintain vigilance and concerted actions to prevent new cases of cholera in the country.

Minister responsible, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, said in a press statement that people should observe strict water and food hygiene practices, and other preventive measures to prevent spread of the disease.

Chiponda added by calling on ministries, district authorities, local and international Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) as well as partners to join hands to sustain actions to address known key risk factors, especially use of unsafe water, poor good hygiene and inadequate sanitation to ensure early identification, reporting and proper management of cases at community and health facility levels.

“While the statistics show a significant decline in the number of cases and deaths reported compared to the previous season, the continuing sporadic cases indicate that there are still some pockets of infection and transmission in some hotspot districts and areas within districts,” she explained

Malawi has recorded 59,084 cases and 1,771 deaths since a cholera outbreak started in March, 2022

However, since June 2023, three months after the Tithetse Cholera Campaign, the country has been reporting very few, and sporadic new cases of cholera, and hardly any deaths.

Between 1st November 2023 and 14th January 2024, a total of 49 laboratory confirmed cholera cases and 2 deaths have been reported from 10 health districts across the Country.

This compares to 11,052 laboratory confirmed cases, including 374 deaths, reported over the same period of time in 2022.