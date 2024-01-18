President Lazarus Chakwera has on Thursday installed Senior Chief Kaduya as Paramount Chief of the Lhomwe, at a ceremony which took place at Mpasa CCAP Primary School Ground in Phalombe District.

Speaking during the installation ceremony, Chakwera said Kaduya is not just Paramount Chief for the Lhomwe culture only, but for the whole nation.

Chakwera then thanked the Lhomwe people for their unity and peace when choosing their paramount chief and pledged support towards the Lhomwe culture.

“I want to ask you, the paramount chief, to foster development because this is a constitutional right and make sure that all developments are done in all constituencies. Love and care for all the people,” said the President.

Speaking earlier, Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda, said it was not easy to choose a paramount chief for the Lhomwe culture due to misunderstandings.

Chimwendo Banda said any chief can be elevated to paramount chief, as long as the person has the quality of taking care of his or her subjects, including portraying good behaviour.

Speaking on behalf of all chiefs, Paramount Chief Kawinga thanked Chakwera for installing the first ever female paramount chief, which he said signifies gender equality.

Kawinga added that for a long time, the Lhomwe culture had no paramount chief after the death of Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa.

He then advised the newly installed paramount chief to be prayerful for her work to be smooth and that she should maintain peace and unity which exists among the seven paramount chiefs in the country.

“Please approach us for guidance, whenever you face any challenge in your duty as a paramount chief. We are ready to assist you. Remember to work with the government of the day for the development of the country,” said Kawinga.

Chief Kawinga then called upon other chiefs and Mlakho wa Alhomwe to support the new paramount chief in her work.

In his remarks, Mlakho wa Alhomwe Board Chairperson Mutchanakhwaye Mpuluka also pledged support to the newly installed paramount chief.

Paramount Chief Kaduya was elevated to paramount chief on January 10, 2024, following the death of Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa in July 2019.

Reported by Linda Likomwa