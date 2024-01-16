FCB Nyasa Big Bullets defender Clyde Senaji has extended his stay with the club by signing a two year deal, putting an end to rumors linking him away to UD Songo.

The 28-year-old, who made 31 appearances in all competitions for the quadruple winners last season, was remaining with a year on his contract and he was heavily linked with a move away from the club soon after the end of the 2023 season.

He becomes the fourth player to extend his contract with The People’s Team after Precious Phiri, Ephraim Kondowe, and Anthony Mfune all extended their contracts with the club.

The team has also released eight players ahead of the 2024 season.