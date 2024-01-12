Police in Chikwawa district says they have intensified manhunt for suspects who burnt to death two brothers on accusations of stealing cattle when the owners were at funeral.

Confirming the development to the local media was Chikwawa Police public relations officer Dickson Matemba who identified the brothers as 35-year-old Amasi Mazika and Mavuto Makiyi, aged 30 both from Chikwawa district.

Matemba said the Mazika and Makiyi committed the offense on Saturday, 7 January, 2024 at a time when two farmers who are the owners of the three cattle were attending a funeral vigil in their village.

It is reported that some people saw the two rustling the cattle and they later vanished in the village up until on Tuesday, 10 January, 2024 when they got arrested after going back to the village.

“After the incident, the two suspects were not seen in the village until on January 10, 2024 when they were arrested by community. They were taken to Nchalo Police Post and on the way, irate community members severely assaulted and later burnt them to death,” Matemba explained.

According to the police, postmortem results have revealed that the two died due to severe burnt wounds.