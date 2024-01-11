MultiChoice which also operates in Malawi says it has finally secured broadcasting rights for SuperSport channels to broadcast all the 52 AFCON games starting this weekend.

Recently, MultiChoice announced that soccer fans will not be able to watch the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on SuperSport channels as the entertainment provider was yet to secure the rights to broadcast the tournament.

However, in a Wednesday press statement, Multichoice says it has finally secured rights to bring its unrivalled coverage to all the 52 games of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire, which kicks off on 13 January 2024 until 11 February 2024.

MultiChoice added that it reached a commercially viable agreement with rights holders, New World TV (NWTV), to broadcast the 34th edition of Africa’s premier men’s football competition taking place in Ivory Coast.

Rendani Ramovha who is SuperSport CEO said: “We are delighted to be able to showcase the best of African football live to our viewers.”

Nimonka Kolani, Managing Director of NWTV, declared that by securing the rights to CAN 2023 under the leadership of Dr Patrice Motsepe, SuperSport and NWTV have proved that nothing is more important than the happiness of Africans who wish to follow the exploits of their favourite team during the biggest football competition in Africa.

All the matches available on DStv as well as GOtv across Africa.