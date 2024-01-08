Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC) has suspended Post Coach operations between Mzuzu and Karonga due to poor state of Chiweta Road.

The operator’s bus coming from Blantyre will no longer be proceeding to Karonga from Mzuzu with effect from Tuesday, January 9.

According to a source who spoke with Malawi24, the bus will travel for the last time to Karonga tomorrow morning.

“Our last trip to Karonga will be on Tuesday. this is happening due to condition of the road between Mzuzu and Karonga.

“It cost us a lot in maintenance of these buses due to bad condition of the road and the road also affects our customers as most of the times they are delayed to reach their destinations in time,” said the source.

The employee added that the company will only resume operations on the route when the condition of the road improves.

Reacting to the suspension, one of Karonga based businesswomen Carolina Mtafya said she will suffer now as she was depending on Post Coach to travel to Lilongwe and other areas.

“This is a sad development as I always use Post Coach Buses to travel to other areas in Central and Southern region, because it’s a direct bus but connecting three regions,” said Mtafya.

Kingsley Kawonga, a Civil Servant working at Karonga boma, has since asked ask authorities to address the issue.

“Sososo and Captain are operating without any complain. We want the Government to intervene since Government is having some shares in the company.

“The Post Coach is cheaper compared to other buses and their customer care is much better. I am crying not only for me but for people from Karonga as well,” said Kawonga.