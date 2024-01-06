FCB Nyasa Big Bullets defender Yamikani Fodya has retired from active football after thirteen years with the club where he won almost everything on the domestic scene.

It’s the end of an era following the retirement of FCB Nyasa Big Bullets legend Yamikani Fodya after playing for The People’s Team for thirteen years.

The 34-year-old from Balaka is one of the most decorated footballers on the domestic scene after winning 16 pieces of silverware, including six league titles.

Fodya was handed his debut in 2009 when he featured for Bullets in a 2-0 victory over Blue Eagles at Kamuzu Stadium, a venue where he made it his home.

But before this, even though he is a left-back, he was the substitute goalkeeper for The People’s Team against Dwangwa United and Silver Strikers in the league as Bullets, at that time, had only late Trust Lunda as the goalkeeper.

That was the beginning of the journey that lasted for thirteen years.

“It has been an honor playing for this great club I call home. I came as a kid, but I am leaving as a legend. This club gave me everything any player can ask for,” he told the media.

But why retiring? The left-back, who won defender of the season in 2014 following his extraordinary performances with the team, said: “I have had enough. There weren’t so many games, it was training. We have many young players coming to train, and you can’t cope. My body can’t cope. It was a matter of time. There is always time to leave the stage, and this is the time for me to go,” he said.

Fodya spent his whole career at one club, Bullets, showing something that is rare in today’s football; loyalty. With most players chasing big money signings, it is increasingly hard to find a player content on staying in one place.

But how did he manage to stay at Bullets despite years of agony due to lack of sponsorship? The decorated player said he couldn’t ditch a club that gave him life.

“It was a period in which things were not okay. We had no place to stay, no money to pay our rentals, no perfect training pitch, and no direction. Others, whom I found at the club, left, but I, together with some players, decided to stay and serve the club.

“Nyasa Manufacturing Company came in, and at last, we had something to look forward to until this date. I couldn’t leave a club that gave me life. It’s a team that made me who I am as a footballer. We just had to do it for this greater club,” he added.

By winning the Airtel Top 8, Fodya became a quadruple winner for the first time in his career, something which he will cherish forever.

“This team has given me my last respect. These youngsters have exalted me. This team has decorated my career, and I will forever be grateful for what I have achieved here. I will never forget everyone who formed part of my success. When I lifted the Airtel Top 8 Cup today, I couldn’t believe that I am leaving the stage as a quadruple winner. The tears you see in my eyes are tears of joy,” he further explained.

Fodya paid special tribute to Kalisto Pasuwa, who gave him all the opportunities when he joined the club in 2018.

“Sir Kalisto Pasuwa, I thank you for everything. When you came here, you never abandoned me. You kept on giving me opportunities, and you always made me feel part of your plans. As I retire today, I will never forget you. I will forever include your name in the books of my history.

“To my teammates, thank you. Thank you for what you have done to my career. I pray you continue shining. I will cherish the moments we have shared together forever, thank you,” he continued.

Despite all the domestic successes, Fodya suffered a horrific injury that nearly ended his career. However, he was eager to come back stronger for the team that he loves.

“I suffered an injury in 2011 and missed the entire 2012 season. It was almost over for me, but I fought hard to regain my fitness and came back stronger. I had to do it for this team,” he concluded.

Pasuwa described Fodya as a role model to many young footballers.

“He is phenomenal, a great athlete who was giving everything for this club. I enjoyed working with him, and he gave it all in the field of play. I salute all the years he has played for this club, and he is a role model for many of these youngsters. I am looking forward to his next chapter of football. He came, he conquered,” he explained.

Honors

Fodya’ first major trophy was the Presidential Cup in 2012.

His first league title came in the 2014 season, in which he won a double, including the Carlsberg Cup.

In 2015, he won the Super League title for the second time in a row.

However, his dream of winning three straight league titles was dealt with a massive blow when Bullets lost the title to Kamuzu Barracks with just one point. But not all was lost as he won the Presidential Cup for the second time.

In 2017, Bullets failed to win the league, but the club won the Carlsberg Cup.

For the next five years, Fodya won five straight league titles. Bullets were champions in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, and recently, 2023.

He also won the Airtel Top 8 Cup in 2021 and 2023, FDH Bank Cup in 2022 and 2023, and Castel Challenge Cup in 2023.

He also added five straight Charity Shield medals to his name.