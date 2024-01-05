Mwanza based woman Hendrina Kamenya has been paid her late father’s gratuity after she camped at Malawi Government offices in Lilongwe to demand the payment which had been delayed for three years.

Democratic Progressive Party director of women and Member of Parliament for Thyolo Thava Mary Navicha who joined Kamenya at Capital Hill this morning has confirmed the payment in an interview with the local media.

She said she is happy that Kamenya has been assisted and will continue to fight for other people whose payments have been delayed by Malawi Government.

Kamenya went to Capital Hill on Thursday to push for her late father’s death benefits, saying failure by the Accountant General’s office to release the money has affected her and her brother Dismas Kamenya.

According to Kamenya, she was already withdrawn from the Malawi University of Business and Applied Science (MUBAS) due to lack of fees and is likely to lose another place at DMI University over the same reason.

Her story was shared on several social media platforms forcing Secretary to the President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba to go to the offices at around 10PM where she requested the Account General’s office to clear people waiting to access their death and pension benefits.

Zamba said the gratuity for the girl’s father was already processed on 18 December 2023 and the money would be sent to her account by close of business on 5 January, 2024.

This morning, Navicha and some human rights activists also joined Kamenya in pushing for the payments.