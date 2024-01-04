Malawi Women’s National Football Team forward Temwa Chawinga who was recently named world’s top goal scorer of the year 2023, has joined Kansas City Current Women’s Team in the United States of America.

The prolific Chawinga joined Kansas City as a free agent on Wednesday, 3rd January, 2023 on a two-year contract and this follows the expiry of her contract at the China-based Wuhan Jiangda University where she has played for two years.

Kansas City Women’s team confirmed to international media houses saying: “International talent is growing in Kansas. Welcome to the Heartland, Temwa TC6 Chawinga! The World’s Leading Goalscorer in 2023.”

Kansas City general manager Camille Ashton said Temwa is an exciting player and they are happy she has chosen to join the club.

“She has found success in Sweden and China at the club level and has been incredibly important to the accomplishments of her home country of Malawi,” said Ashton

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski said: “She is a dynamic player who has shown she can find the goal at every stop along her path. She will be fun to watch.”

This is coming after the Malawian star was named by International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) as the world’s top scorer for 2023 with 63 goals for club and country.

Chawinga won the Golden Boot Award in the Chinese Super League with 30 goals, in the Chinese National Cup with 15 goals and also achieved the same feat in the Chinese FA Cup with six goals.

The star also added 12 goals for her national team at the recent COSAFA tournament in South Africa where she also won the COSAFA Golden Boot.