The Malawi Police Service (MPS) says 9 road accidents were reported on new year’s day and two people died during the accidents.

According to MPS, the number of accidents on new year’s day has been reduced by 55 percent.

“On New Year (2024) holiday a total of nine (9) road accidents have been reported where as of last year, there were 20 road accidents recorded, representing a 55% decrease,” says MPS.

In 2023, there were eight (8) fatal accidents and 9 people were killed while this year there were two fatal accidents representing a decrease of 75% on fatal road accidents.

The fatal accident victims are two pedestrians, one in Blantyre and the other in Mzuzu.

The Malawi Police has also said that there has been one serious accident, four minor accidents and two damages only accidents registered this year and all represent a decrease.

According to Police, the decrease in road accidents this year has been due to intensive sensitization meetings, police visibility and traffic enforcement, among others.