The First Lady Madame Monica Chakwera has asked people in the country to stop the tendency of regarding elderly people as witches.

Madame Chakwera made the remarks at Chikoko- Bay State Lodge in Mangochi district when she hosted a luncheon for 120 elderly women around Chikoko -Bay.

“Let avoid viewing the elderly as witches. They are just older people that God has blessed with longer life, a thing that we need to celebrate,” said Madam Chakwera.

The First Lady said the elderly are important people in society, so there is a need to support and respect them. She added that being the festive season, she thought it wise to celebrate with them. She encouraged Malawians to assist the elderly by taking responsibility of their daily needs.

‘‘Therefore, my advice to the younger generation is that while government is supporting the elderly through a number of programmes such as the Social Cash Transfer (SCT), they should consider the elderly as our assets for wisdom,” said Madam Chakwera.

In her remarks, Special Advisor to the President on Women and Child Development, Dorothy Chirambo, hailed Madam Chakwera for the good gesture saying it shows the first Lady has a heart for the elderly.