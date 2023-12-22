Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) in collaboration with Mzuzu City Council and Moyale Barracks on Thursday launched the 2024 Mzuzu City half Marathon.

Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) board member and chairperson of sports development committee of the council Mrs Helen Tasosa Mpinganjira launched the marathon at Sunbird Mzuzu Hotel on Thursday.

The 2024 Mzuzu City Marathon is scheduled to take place on 10th March 2024, starting from Mzuzu Upper Stadium.

Speaking to reporters, Mpinganjira said the international athletes will be allowed to register once the route is certified.

“This is just to inform the nation as well as the Northern Region in particular that indeed the Mzuzu City Half Marathon is here to stay, and we are looking at having it as a full marathon, so as per our announcement the route has not been changed, it is still the same we used last time.

“The turnup was good last year with 102 participants and we expect to have more this year. After certifying the route, it’s when we can announce that international athletes can register but as of now only local athletes are allowed to register,” said Mpinganjira.

Chairperson of the Mzuzu City Half Marathon Peter Mumba said after a successful event last time, the event is back this time with more fun as they have added some activities such as relay race as well as 100 and 200 meter races.

“What we want mainly is for people to be part of this kind of sports. This year, we are expecting a lot of people to come and we are asking stakeholders to come and help the event,” said Mumba.

The winner will walk away with K1.5 million and the second-placed athlete will pocket K1 million while the athlete on third position will go home with K500,000. This is for both men and women categories.

Chikondi Mwanyali and Nalicy Chirwa were winners of last year’s Mzuzu City Half Marathon in Men and Women categories respectively.