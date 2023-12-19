Christopher Phiri, founder of the Supernatural Embassy Ministry, has been found guilty of indecent assault and having sexual activity with a child.

Phiri aged 40 appeared before the Senior Resident Magistrate Court in Mangochi today.

He was charged with indecent assault and having sexual activity with a child, for which he pleaded guilty.

Magistrate Muhammad Maxwell Chande convicted Phiri on the two charges and the magistrate has since adjourned the case to December 29, 2023, for submissions pending sentencing.

Phiri has been in police custody since his arrest earlier this month.

He was initially charged with defilement. Phiri denied the charge of defilement earlier this month and the state was prompted to change the charges.

On social media, there have been videos and pictures suggesting that he was involved in sexual acts with his own child.