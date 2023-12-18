President Lazarus Chakwera says his administration has strong political will in ensuring that peace and unity prevail among Malawians.

Chakwera made the remarks when he presided over the swearing in ceremony of members of the Malawi Peace and Unity commission at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

Accompanied by Minister of Local government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda, the Attorney General, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda and other government officials, Chakwera highlighted that the establishment of the Commission is a reflection of the country’s masters plan of making Malawi a unified and peaceful nation.

“Government has strong political will in ensuring that peace and unity prevail among Malawians for better and sustainable development,” said Chakwera.

He added that a peaceful and unified nation is a key aspect in providing a strong framework for foreign investments and the enhancements of social and economic rights of Malawians.

The Malawi president has, however, asked people in the country to avoid any forms of violence and injustice, in order for peace and unity to continue in the country.

In her remarks, one of the commissioners appointed, Emma Kaliya expressed commitment to serve Malawians effectively.

Meanwhile, the appointed Malawi Unity and Peace commissioners are, Sheik Dr Ali Malalani, Rev Zacc Kawalala, Paramount Chief Kyungu, Rev Dr Francis Mkandawire, Simon Munde, Bishop Mary Nkosi and Mwandida Theu while Secretary for Peace and Unity, the Solicitor General and Secretary for Homeland security are Ex-officials.