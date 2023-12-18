Corporate entities in Blantyre will this weekend be hosted to a “Corporate Acoustic Night with Goma,” a unique event designed to bring together corporate entities for an evening of acoustic melodies and unparalleled networking.

The event which is scheduled for Saturday 23rd December, 2023 at the Jacaranda Cultural Center in Blantyre, has been organized by one of the vibrant digital marketing agencies in Malawi, Sly Digital Marketers.

According to Chikondi Galeta who is the Digital Community Manager for Sly Digital Marketers, the “Corporate Acoustic Night with Goma,” has been organized to provide a platform for their customers to showcase their products and services and further said it shall be “A Harmonious Blend of Business and Pleasure”.

“Our aim with ‘Corporate Acoustic Night with Goma’ is to provide a dynamic platform for our valued clients to showcase their brands in a setting that seamlessly blends business and pleasure. We believe in fostering meaningful connections and creating an atmosphere where professionals can unwind, connect, and enjoy an exceptional musical experience,” said Galeta.

While promising an unforgettable night of acoustic performances, exclusive networking opportunities, and a celebration of corporate collaboration, Galeta highlighted the agency’s commitment to ensuring that the event not only entertains but also offers a valuable platform for brand visibility.

“We understand the importance of creating memorable experiences for our clients. Whether they choose to sponsor the event or select items from our attached budget, we are dedicated to capturing the essence of their brands through engaging video promos. This week marks the commencement of our video promo shoots, and we’re excited to showcase our clients’ brands in a way that resonates with the spirit of ‘Corporate Acoustic Night with Goma,” she added.

She further said performing live at the event which will start at 6PM until late, will be Sound Plus Band, Emmanuel Milanzi and the Money Magnets and said tickets are currently selling at K10,000 while at the door, people will be paying K15,000, this per head.

Meanwhile, Sly Digital Marketers through Galeta is wooing businesses to join this harmonious celebration of music and networking.