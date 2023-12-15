After being in police custody for over a week, political activist Bon Kalindo has been granted bail by the Senior Resident Magistrate court in Mangoch

Kalindo was re-arrested last Friday December 8, 2023 and this came minutes after he was released on bail by a court in Zomba.

The two arrests are in relation to two different incidences where protesters of his Zomba and Mangochi demonstrations went on rampage, damaging various items including vehicles.

After applying for bail last Monday, Senior Resident Magistrate Muhammad Chande has granted him bail and ordered him to pay a cash bond of K300 000, produce two sureties and non-cash bond worth K7 million.

Kalindo also known as Winiko who is among others answering charges of inciting violence, has further been ordered to report to Mangochi Police Station on Fridays of every two weeks.

Meanwhile, the Senior Resident Magistrate Chande has since adjourned the hearing of the case to January 11, 2024.