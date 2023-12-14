A delegation from Somalia is in Malawi to learn from the National Registration Bureau (NRB) on the successes and challenges of the Malawi national identification and registration system.

On Wednesday, the delegation from Somali met with Minister of Homeland and Security Ken Zikhale Ng’oma, officials from the ministry and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Speaking with reporters, Minister of Federal Affairs and Reconciliation in Federal Government of Somalia Ahmed Moallim Fiqi said that they are in the country to study the successful stories and challenges that the country has been facing during the registration period.

Fiqi added that Somalia has just launched a similar program this year and the are expecting to start with the process of registration so they want to learn from Malawi and implement in their country.

On his part, Ng’oma said that National Identity (ID) play a crucial role in upholding justice and protecting constitution in several ways such as ensuring legal identity, protection of human rights, access to services and supporting electoral processes.

He then commended UNDP for selecting Malawi as one of the best in terms of registration because the country has managed to register births, deaths and also its citizens.

“We have done this smoothly and Africa has recognized us. This has prompted Somalia to come to Malawi and learn from us to see how we have been conducting it and learn from our experts in registration. They have also invited us to visit Somalia to assist and guide them whenever necessary,” he explained.

The National Registration Bureau (NRB) commenced the registration and issuance of Birth and Death Certificates in Malawi on 1st August, 2015 taking over the function from the Registrar General’s Office.

So far, Malawi has registered 10 million people since the process commenced.