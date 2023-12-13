The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) says 961 households have been affected by storms or lightning since the onset of the rainy season.

According to a statement released by DoDMA, the bad weather conditions have affected twelve councils in the country.

The department says 564 affected households are male headed families while 397 are female headed and two people have died while five sustained injured.

“Since the onset of the rainy season to date, mainly stormy rains, strong winds, hailstorm and lightening have affected twelve councils namely, Balaka, Chiradzulu, Dowa, Kasungu, Lilongwe, Mangochi, Mchinji, Mwanza, Nkhata-Bay, Nkhotakota, Ntcheu and Thyolo,” says the department.

The statement has also indicated that the department has reached out to 861 household – 90% of the affected – with beans, maize, plastic sheets and more.

The department has since assured people in the country that it will continue supporting the affected households.