National Youth Network on Climate Change (NYCC) has asked government to engage youths on climate change issues so that they can make proposals on recovery plan and benefit from funds for loss and damage.

The remarks were made on Friday during a meeting which NYCC conducted in Lilongwe.

Speaking with reporters, NYCC Programs Manager Clement Makuwa said that as an organization they want to start engaging with government to give room to youths. He added that they have been pushing for a loss and damage fund at the past Conference of Parties meetings.

“Now we are glad that this time around Cop28 has made it possible that we now establish loss and damage fund. Moving forward, we want to start engaging our government more especially districts because at the district level it is where most disaster happens so we want to make sure that young people are involved,” he explained.

On his part, director responsible for resilient and recovery at Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA) Hastings Mwanjoka said that the funds mounting to 714 Billion U.S Dollars that have been committed by the developed countries to Malawi will extremely bail out Malawi because the country is experiencing a lot shocks which has put the country down.

He went on to say that the country needs a lot of resources for it to recover fully from the disasters that have hit hard some parts of the country.

He then said that government is doing everything possible to balance the resources that the government has so that it can support people at the grassroots by providing cash transfers and bags of maize so that people should be assisted.