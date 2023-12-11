Over 14,600 people in Zomba are benefitting from Climate Smart Enhanced Public Works Programme where they are involved in land conservation activities and are paid for their work.

Officer responsible for Land Resource in Zomba Chimwemwe Chimbaza disclosed this during a media tour at Pirimiti-Makawa area, Traditional Authority Mwambo where the media went to appreciate impact of activities implemented under the CSEPWP.

Chimbaza who is also CSEPWP desk officer said number of people participating in the CSEPWP is expected to increase.

The conservation activities the people are involved in include afforestation, vetiva planting, constructing check dams, stone bands to control water flow, making marker ridges and other structures in land conservation.

Chimbaza also said apart from participating in various activities, participants receive K1,200 on daily basis which they can use to buy their needs to improve their livelihoods.

One of the beneficiaries in the CSEPWP, Thomas Malindima said the programme has helped to preserve the environment.

Malindima, however, called on Zomba District Council to ensure smooth implementation of the programme.

Agricultural Extension Development Coordinator for Mpokwa Extension Planning Area, (EPA) Weston Seleman said there is good progress on environmental conservation is seen in the EPA.

Seleman added that people are now able to harvest good yield after conservation measures.