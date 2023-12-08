Prophet Christopher Phiri of the Supernatural Embassy Ministry has appeared before a court in Mangochi today following his arrest on allegations that he sexually abused his daughter aged 16.

The prophet was arrested last week in the district and charged with defilement. Videos and pictures relating to the sexual abuse also emerged on social media. Phiri denies the charges

Today, the state paraded four witnesses in the matter which is being heard by senior resident magistrate Muhammad Maxwell Chande. Witnesses included the child, her mother, a medical officer and a police officer.

Lawyer for Centre for Human Rights Education Advice Assistance (CHREAA) Brenda Nkhwale told the court that prosecutors will review the charges against Phiri.

Meanwhile, hearing of the case has been adjourned to December 19 when the court is also expected to make a roiling on Phiri’s bail application.