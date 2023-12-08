Malawi Police Officers have been encouraged to use their roles to continue fighting wildlife and environmental crimes.

The remarks were made on Wednesday during a two-day workshop that took place at police cottage in Mangochi.

Speaking during the workshop, commissioner of Police, Dennis Chipao, emphasized the benefits of following laws to address wildlife crimes effectively.

Chipao advised participants to grasp the significance of the event towards their profession, encouraged participants to draw lessons and devise strategies to overcome challenges they face in their roles.

The police commissioner also commended the Malawi Police Services for the accomplishments in 2023, highlighting successful efforts in apprehending wildlife crime perpetrators and raising awareness among public about the importance of preserving natural resources.

In his remarks, Project Manager at Lilongwe Wildlife Trust, Frank Zoto, expressed gratitude for the positive collaboration between the trust and police. He noted improvements in people’s understanding of the need to protect natural resources and address encroachment, emphasizing the ongoing necessity for increased awareness.

Speaking on behalf of participants, the head of wildlife and environmental crimes investigation unit based at the national Headquarters, Superintendent Wellington Chimdzakazi, expressed excitement about learning more on regulatory framework protecting forests in Malawi.

“Officers have a duty to safeguard natural resources, enforce laws, and prevent criminal violations by informing and educating the public on wildlife and environmental regulations,” said Chimdzakazi.

The training was attended by 34 police officers from various police formations.