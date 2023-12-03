A non-governmental organization that supports girls’ education, Advancing Girls Education in Africa (Age Africa), is planning to train Pirimiti Community Day Secondary School Mother Support Group on how to make soap so that the group can sustainably support needy girls with educational needs .

Age Africa District Officer for Zomba, Jessie Puwapuwa, said the training was necessary after the mother group made a request for capacity building in soap making for income generation.

Puwapuwa said this on a tour at Primimiti CDSS where her organization went to encourage the mother group to continue with soap making.

Puwapuwa added that she is much impressed with what the mother support group is doing and asked them to mobilise other women that are interested to venture into soap, body lotion, bread making and other products so that Age African should teach them.

“Pirimiti CDSS Mother Support Group has impressed me for being entrepreneurial and economically self-reliant,” she said, adding that it was also impressive that the women demonstrated an entrepreneurial spirit before external support came in.

Chairperson of Pirimiti CDSS Mother Support Group, Grace Makwati, said money from soap making will help them to increase number of needy girls they support with school fees.

She commended Age Africa for visiting them as the visit motivated them to do more. Makwati appealed to other organisations to support women to venture into more income generation activities to enable them support girls to remain in school.

Age Africa is implementing the project with support from Climate Resilience Impact Fund to implement education and empowerment of women and girls in Malawi.