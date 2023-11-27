Two men aged 43 and 44 have been arrested in Lilongwe for posing as taxi operators and stealing from unsuspecting passengers.

Lilongwe Police Station Spokesperson Hastings Chigalu the law enforcers have also impounded the vehicle the suspects were using in their criminal activities.

The suspects are Maxwell Manuel, 43, and Joseph Matope, 44.

They were using a Suzuki Swift motor vehicle, registration number NA 313 and were operating along Kaphiri, Six Miles, Bunda and Mitundu roads.

The vehicle was seen in a video circulating on social media in which the suspects were seen attacking a passengers.

On Sunday, Police officers spotted the vehicle along Bwaila street and this led to the arrest of Manuel.

The suspect led police to Chinsapo 2 where his accomplice, Matope, was hiding.

According to Chigalu, the two suspects told police that they are the ones robbed a 21-year-old Luanar student of a cellphone valued at K180, 000 at Bunda Filling Station on Saturday.

The suspects will appear in court soon to answer robbery charges.