Moyale Barracks will have to beat Red Lions in their last game of the season while praying that either Civil Service United or Ekwendeni Hammers lose their games for the Soldiers to survive in the league.

The Lions of Kaning’ina let a one-goal lead slip off their hands as the Salima based Soldiers, Mafco FC came from behind to snatch a point at the Mzuzu Stadium.

After playing their previous few games at Rumphi Stadium after the Football Association of Malawi’s decision to ban Mzuzu Stadium, Moyale Barracks were out for full points in a game that Chingoka described as the “direction giving” in his pre-match interviews.

Following a frantic start to the game, Moyale Barracks stole the lead through Raphael Phiri who reacted to Gastin Simkonda’s saved shot in the 27th minute.

Prichard Mwansa made a double change in the second half as he pulled off Wakisa Kalinga and David Daudi Subbed for Innocent Makawano and Peter Kasonga to escalate Mafco’s attacking prowess.

Kasonga needed less than 10 minutes to draw the game back to level terms with a thumptous free-kick, beating Macdonald Harawa who was manning the posts.

Despite late pressure from Moyale Barracks, spoils were shared.

Moyale Barracks are slumped to the bottom three with 32 points from 29 games, while Mafco FC are 12th with 34 points from 29 games. They [Mafco] will have to beat Blue Eagles in their last game for them to survive in the elite league.