Malawi Police in Ntcheu district have arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly being found in possession of fake maize seeds.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Ntcheu police station, Inspector Jacob Khembo, said the man has been identified as Bramino Kaonda and he was arrested after they received a tip.

He said that reports that the police received indicated that Kaonda was buying used packing sacks belonging to Seedco and Dekalb companies from buyers of the original maize seed then he would pack in the sacks, fake seeds.

“Acting upon the tip, police swiftly carried out investigation which also revealed that Kaonda had also employed people helping him on grading, painting and packing his seeds,” said Khembo.

He added that police managed to seize 50Kg of white maize, tins of red paint, 5Kg painted maize seeds and 54 used packing empty sacks of 2Kg, 5Kg and 10Kg belonging to Dekalb and Seedco seed companies.

“Kaonda admitted to the crime upon being questioned and he disclosed that he has been selling his fake maize seeds to various farmers outside Ntcheu Boma,” he added.

Bramino Kaonda hails from Eneya village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Kwataine in Ntcheu district and he will appear before court soon to answer the case of intellectual crime.

Meanwhile, Police in Ntcheu district have advised the general public to buy seeds from certified Agro-dealers and dispose original company’s packing sacks.