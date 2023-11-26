Karonga based Baka City FC has been promoted to the country’s elite Malawi Super League after winning the Northern Region Football Association Simso Innobuild Premier League Division, with two games to play.

The Clever Boys beat Ekwendeni United 1-2 at their own backyard on Saturday to earn super league promotion with 28 points from 12 games.

Second placed Embangweni United has 21 points whereas Kadona on third position have 20 points and both can’t reach 28 points.

The champions will play Embangweni United in away fixture before hosting Mayamiko.

Source: FAM